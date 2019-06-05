Narcotics K-9 units returning to Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre has signed an agreement to bring narcotics K-9 units back to the parish.
The agreement between the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and US K9 Unlimited will restore the use of the dogs as soon as January 2020.
“Police dogs have a long and noble history of assisting law enforcement with their instinct and loyalty. I am excited to return the K-9 unit to our streets to assist in narcotics detection and tracking,” said Sheriff Webre.
The APSO K-9 unit will start out with two Belgian Malinois dogs assigned to the Narcotics Unit, with plans to expand in the coming years with two additional dogs. K-9s, along with their handlers, will be trained to search and locate illegal drugs and perform tracks over a comprehensive 12-week training program.
“We are looking forward to welcoming these K-9s to our work family and I know they will be a great benefit in the fight against drugs in Ascension Parish,” added Sheriff Webre.
