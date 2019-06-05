$10,000 Mega Million ticket sold in Jefferson Parish

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - No one won the Mega Millions Jackpot on Tuesday night (June 4), however someone in the New Orleans Metro Area is $10,000 richer this morning.
The Mega Millions winning numbers were 25, 37, 46, 48, 68, and Mega Ball 25.
The winning ticket was sold at a Metairie convenience store:
Causeway Shell, 23000 Veterans Memorial Blvd.
The customer matched four white balls and the Mega Ball.
Don’t fret if you hoped to win big. Lottery players have another shot Thursday with the the Mega Million drawing.
That jackpot grew to $530 million. You can catch the drawing Thursday on FOX 8 at 10 p.m.
