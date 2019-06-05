Man sought for theft at Home Depot in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a man connected to a April 19 theft at a Home Depot.
Authorities released a surveillance image from the Home Depot store on Wednesday, which shows a man leaving the store with chainsaw without paying for it. The chainsaw costs $400.
Anyone with information about the theft or the identity of the man is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064. Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of those responsible. Contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344- STOP or (225) 344-7867.
