Jarvis Landry won’t participate in minicamp, the real work will start in training camp
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry answers questions at the team's NFL football training facility in Berea, Ohio, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Source: Ron Schwane)
By Randy Buffington | June 5, 2019 at 12:48 PM CDT - Updated June 5 at 5:39 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cleveland Browns, wide receiver Jarvis Landry will not participate in mandatory minicamp.

The star receiver announced his plans to the media on Tuesday.

He won’t practice today or tomorrow, but he has eyes locked on training camp.

Landry has been on the sidelines in shorts for most of the Browns’ offseason workouts, but he says its just for precautionary measures.

Cleveland Browns strong safety Morgan Burnett (42) talks with wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during an NFL football organized team activity session at the team's training facility, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
“Just something we are all on top of. I’m not going to disclose what is going on. Just something we are all on top of. I could be able to participate, but it is just something we thought could take a little bit of time and not participate.”
Jarvis Landry

Landry is poised for another solid season, the wideout is the league leader in receptions for a player’s first five seasons.

He has 481 receptions, 5,014 yards and 26 touchdowns thus far in his career.

“The main part is to be here for the guys, continue to be a leader," Landry said following practice Tuesday.

