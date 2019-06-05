Jarvis Landry won’t participate in minicamp, the real work will start in training camp

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cleveland Browns, wide receiver Jarvis Landry will not participate in mandatory minicamp.
The star receiver announced his plans to the media on Tuesday.
He won’t practice today or tomorrow, but he has eyes locked on training camp.
Landry has been on the sidelines in shorts for most of the Browns’ offseason workouts, but he says its just for precautionary measures.
Landry is poised for another solid season, the wideout is the league leader in receptions for a player’s first five seasons.
He has 481 receptions, 5,014 yards and 26 touchdowns thus far in his career.
“The main part is to be here for the guys, continue to be a leader," Landry said following practice Tuesday.
