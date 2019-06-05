Fried Chicken Festival expands to three-day event

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Fried chicken, anyone? Organizers of a popular food festival not too far from the Red Stick added a day of festivities.
The National Fried Chicken Festival, hosted at the Woldenberg Riverfront Park in New Orleans, is slated for September 20-22.
Raising Cane’s is one of the main sponsors of the festival.
In 2018, the festival brought in more than 177,000 attendees, and organizers are expecting more than 200,000 for the fourth annual event.
