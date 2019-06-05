FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High rain chances for Wednesday through Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As expected, showers are already showing up on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar and that will be the case throughout the day – and for the rest of the week.
It’s steamy this morning, temperatures in the mid/upper 70°s; on the way to a high in the mid/upper 80°s – a Flash Flood Watch will go into effect later today – an 80% coverage of rain and storms.
Overnight, rain continues – a low in the mid 70°s; tomorrow, rain and storms are likely – a high of 84°.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.