FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain expected through weekend

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire WAFB viewing area through Thursday and that’s likely to be extended through at least Friday. WAFB communities could see some substantial downpours over the next couple of days, with area rain totals reaching 3” to 5” for some WAFB neighborhoods between now and Sunday evening. And while severe storms are not a significant part of the weather equation, we can’t rule out one or two strong to severe thunderstorms over the next couple of days either.