FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain expected through weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The rains have started and they’re not likely to stop anytime soon. In fact, the outlook for Thursday and Friday suggests even wetter days than what many saw Wednesday.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire WAFB viewing area through Thursday and that’s likely to be extended through at least Friday. WAFB communities could see some substantial downpours over the next couple of days, with area rain totals reaching 3” to 5” for some WAFB neighborhoods between now and Sunday evening. And while severe storms are not a significant part of the weather equation, we can’t rule out one or two strong to severe thunderstorms over the next couple of days either.
The moist air mass will keep morning starts in the mid 70s for many of us over the next several days, while the clouds and rains will keep daytime highs in the mid 80s Thursday and Friday.
Weekend rain chances will drop a bit, but plan for mainly afternoon scattered showers and a few thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. We will see some sunshine over the weekend too, and that will push daytime highs back up to around 90° for both days.
The First Alert Forecast calls for isolated to scattered rains Monday as a weak cool front slides through the Lower Mississippi Valley. A less humid air mass behind the front arrives by Tuesday, helping to dry things out. In addition, the drier air will allow morning lows for many to dip into the 60s for a couple of days.
Forecast crests along the Lower Mississippi River (for gauging sites at Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, and Donaldsonville) have been moved back a day, although the crest values remain essentially unchanged. We will have to see if this has any bearing on the operation of the Morganza Spillway in the coming days. Meanwhile, on the Atchafalaya, the crest at Bayou Sorrel Lock has been dropped by 1.5 feet to 14 feet. The crest at Morgan City was dropped to 9 feet Tuesday. Both of these adjustments are great news for the Lower Atchafalaya.
In the tropics, Invest 91L is no more, although we will be dealing with rain tied to its remnants for the next couple of days. Elsewhere in the tropics, all is quiet according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).
