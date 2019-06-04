Famous N.O. cemetery ‘overrun’ with tourists, leaving graves damaged, families frustrated

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Families whose loved ones are buried in New Orleans’ famous Lafayette Cemetery No. 1 say their graves are being desecrated and disrespected, as the national landmark is often “overrun” with tourists and tour guides who are damaging its fragile infrastructure.
A group of plot owners at the Garden District graveyard on Washington Avenue formed a new organization to address what they’re calling a serious and escalating problem in the still-active cemetery. The group -- called the Lafayette Cemetery No. 1 Tomb and Coping Owners Association -- gave a presentation to New Orleans City Council members Tuesday (June 4).
During the presentation at the public meriting, the group showed photographs of the cemetery with captions the group created to add emphasis to what they thought was an injustice to the cemetery.
One caption included what appears to be a tour guide who tells a false history of the cemetery and then trails off with “blah, blah...,” according to the group.
“Things have deteriorated drastically in the last two or three years, congestion crowds the main gate, the entrance to our families resting place has been turned into a carnival sideshow,” board member Vicky Sherrouse said. “The disrespect knows no bounds, tombs have been opened and tampered with, human remains have been filmed and uploaded to Youtube."
During their presentation, the group showed pictures of damaged tombs and expressed concerns about Voodoo paraphernalia -- even jello shots -- being sold. Additionally, they said aggressive guides give inaccurate narratives to large tours, all while disrespecting family members trying to visit their deceased loved ones. The group also showed pictures of people standing on the ledges of graves to take pictures.
The group said they are also concerned about the amount of filming that happens at the cemetery.
“It’s all for profit, their own, not one penny of their profits benefits the cemetery nor do the profits of tour companies, individual guides or even the hawkers. Many are making a whole lot of money off Lafayette,” Sherrouse said.
City Councilors Kristin Palmer and Jay Banks shared their concerns following the organization’s presentation.
“What would my personal reaction be if I was burying my loved one, and some fool jumped in front of me to take a selfie with his hand on the casket or whatever? Would I stay in a sense of mourning, or would I punch him in the back of his head? I don’t know," Banks said. “What I do know, though, is that no family should have to make that choice.”
Palmer expressed similar sentiments.
“Their behavior is despicable. They’re using our culture for their own personal profit and not giving back to something that’s very fragile,” Palmer said.
City councilors said they plan to meet with members of the Mayor’s administration to come up with some safeguards and ways to regulate what’s happening at Lafayette Cemetery.
Banks said some cemeteries in New Orleans charge an admission fee, while others have staff on location to prohibit behavior that is unbecoming of a place of reverence. He said he believes these are the actions what the city should consider adopting at Lafayette.
