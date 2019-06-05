BRFD recruiting new firefighters, accepting applications now

By Mykal Vincent | June 5, 2019 at 10:34 AM CDT - Updated June 5 at 10:34 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’ve ever considered becoming a firefighter, the Baton Rouge Fire Department is holding a pair of recruitment days in June.

The recruitment days are June 12 and 13 at the BRFD headquarters, located at 8011 Merle Gustafson Drive.

The department is accepting applications, which can be mailed or delivered in person to the Minicipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board.

  • 1755 Florida Street, Room 118, Baton Rouge , LA 70802
  • Ph: (225) 389-5449

Applications can be downloaded at www.ose.louisiana.gov.

