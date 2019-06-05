Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. working to get on the same page all off-season

Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. working to get on the same page all off-season
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. catches a pass during a drill at the team's NFL football training facility in Berea, Ohio, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Source: Ron Schwane)
By Randy Buffington | June 5, 2019 at 4:29 PM CDT - Updated June 5 at 5:40 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The chemistry between a quarterback and a receiver can make or break a season.

Its the difference between a back shoulder fade for a touchdown and a pick 6 the other way.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. runs a drill at the team's NFL football training facility in Berea, Ohio, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. runs a drill at the team's NFL football training facility in Berea, Ohio, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Source: Ron Schwane)

Its all about timing, see below:

As far as timing goes, a lot of skeptics have been watching the clock:

Beckham was a no-show for much of OTAs last week, but head coach Freddie Kitchens isn’t worried.

“OTAs were voluntary guys – it’s voluntary. You guys take comments that I made last week and turned it into something other than what the comment actually meant. I was looking forward to seeing Odell.”
Freddie Kitchens

Neither is Baker Mayfield

Two weeks ago, he said this in regards to his new teammate showing up for voluntary practices:

“You let a guy like that do him. He’s gonna do what he’s gonna do. You have to trust that he is going to be there when it matters, and we know who he is.”
Baker Mayfield

The time is now, the guys have grown closer since the trade was announced.

“We (Baker and I) hung out all last off-season," Beckham said following practice Wednesday.

He’ll expect to do the same in the coming weeks.

Beckham is all in

The wideout is still in shock, sitting in meetings next to his former LSU teammate, Jarvis Landry.

“We talked about having a house together, being neighbors, and now here we are," Beckham said following Wednesday’s practice.

As far as statistics go, Beckham would rather have high numbers in the win column.

“I’d much rather be in the playoffs then go for 1200 yards and 10 touchdowns.”
Odell Beckham Jr.

They’ll have a few months to get their timing down before the first game.

The new look Browns will take the field on Sept. 8, at home against the Tennessee Titans.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.