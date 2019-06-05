Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. working to get on the same page all off-season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The chemistry between a quarterback and a receiver can make or break a season.
Its the difference between a back shoulder fade for a touchdown and a pick 6 the other way.
As far as timing goes, a lot of skeptics have been watching the clock:
Beckham was a no-show for much of OTAs last week, but head coach Freddie Kitchens isn’t worried.
Two weeks ago, he said this in regards to his new teammate showing up for voluntary practices:
The time is now, the guys have grown closer since the trade was announced.
“We (Baker and I) hung out all last off-season," Beckham said following practice Wednesday.
He’ll expect to do the same in the coming weeks.
The wideout is still in shock, sitting in meetings next to his former LSU teammate, Jarvis Landry.
“We talked about having a house together, being neighbors, and now here we are," Beckham said following Wednesday’s practice.
As far as statistics go, Beckham would rather have high numbers in the win column.
They’ll have a few months to get their timing down before the first game.
The new look Browns will take the field on Sept. 8, at home against the Tennessee Titans.
