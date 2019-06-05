Art camp for children with disabilities hosting free public show

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - McMains Children’s Developmental Center and St. Lillian Academy are hosting the Final Revue and Art Show to celebrate the end of the 19th Annual Capable Arts Camp.
Capable Arts Camp is a summer camp designed for children with disabilities and their brothers and sisters.
The free show, which is open to the public, will be held Thursday, June 6 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at First Methodist Church, located at 930 North Blvd. in Baton Rouge.
The Final Revue and Art Show will feature Cajun songs and dances performed by camp attendees, as well as crafts they’ve created such as clay crawfish chimneys and model wildlife habitats. The show will be centered around this year’s camp theme: Louisiana: Home Sweet Home.
Capable Arts Camp allows children with disabilities the chance to enjoy the summer camp experience with their siblings while being exposed to numerous artistic disciplines. For more information, contact McMains Children’s Developmental Center’s Communications & Marketing Manager Janel Page at jpage@mcmainsdc.org or call 225-923-3420.
Click for more information about programs at McMains Children’s Developmental Center.
