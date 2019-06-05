Alabama mother dies days after birth of twins

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Todd Bowen tried to wake up his wife in the early morning hours on May 27 but soon realized she’d passed away. Tiffani Bowen had delivered twins by C-Section 11 days earlier.
Todd said his wife of more than two years had complained of her leg feeling swollen, but the doctor was not concerned and indicated the swelling would go down in a couple of weeks. She apparently died from a blood clot, according to her family.
While the couple’s baby boys are healthy, they’ll never know their mother. Tiffani’s death has also left Todd in emotional shock. She’s the fourth close family member to die in less than two years.
He said they never had an argument and that she was fulfilling her role as a mommy. Now, Todd is left to care for the new babies and an older sibling by himself.
She’ll be buried next to an infant son who was delivered stillborn two years ago. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Todd with financial needs.
The Bowens’ story is similar to another out of Colorado in which new mom Sara Sisneros gave birth to twins on May 29. She passed away several hours later due to complications following her pregnancy.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.