Shrimp in Pepper-Butter and Beer Sauce

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We often see shrimp and shellfish simmered in beer or wine. In fact, one of the most famous shrimp dishes I have ever eaten was the drunken shrimp of Hong Kong, which inspired this recipe.
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Yields: 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients:
2 pounds (10–12 count) shrimp, head-on, peeled and deveined
½ tsp red pepper flakes
1 (4-ounce) stick butter
1 (12-ounce) bottle pale-colored beer
1 cup diced onions
¼ cup diced celery
¼ cup diced green bell pepper
¼ cup thinly sliced garlic
¼ cup finely minced andouille sausage
1 tsp fresh thyme leaves
1 tsp chopped oregano
1 tsp sweet paprika
2 tbsps Worcestershire sauce
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
Method:
In a deep, heavy-bottomed skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add onions, celery, bell pepper, sliced garlic, and andouille and sauté 3–5 minutes.
Add red pepper flakes, thyme, oregano, and paprika and cook 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Increase heat to medium-high then add beer and Worcestershire sauce, stirring to incorporate.
Bring to a boil and cook 4–5 minutes. Add shrimp and cook 2–4 minutes or until pink and curled, stirring frequently.
Adjust seasonings to taste using salt, pepper, and granulated garlic.
Remove from heat and serve immediately with French bread as an appetizer or alongside steamed brown rice or pasta as an entrée.
