Memorial set Saturday for the late Maleah Davis

People placing flowers, balloons and stuffed animals near where the 4-year-old’s body was found in Southwest Arkansas

People are placing flowers, balloons and stuff animals as a memorial to Maleah Davis near where the 4-year-old's body was found in Southwest Arkansas. (Source: Fred Gamble)
By KSLA Digital Team | June 3, 2019 at 10:03 PM CDT - Updated June 4 at 6:07 AM

FULTON, Ark. (KSLA) - A memorial at 10 a.m. Saturday will honor the life of 4-year-old Maleah Davis.

It will be held at Red River Truck Stop at Exit 18 off Interstate 30 at Fulton, Ark.

The event also will include a walk and a balloon release.

News of the service comes after Houston authorities confirmed that her body was discovered in a trash bag along I-30 in Hempstead County, Ark.

A memorial has since been growing along the stretch of road where she was found.

Several people have been placing crosses, flowers and stuffed animals in her honor.

There’s still no word on the cause of Maleah’s death.

