Man faces negligent homicide charge in ‘accidental’ shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police have arrested a man believed to have accidentally shot and killed another man.
On Saturday, June 1, police say a man was dropped off by a black Ford F150 at a hospital with a gunshot wound in his back. He died from his injuries. Police say he was accompanied by two men, one of which left before they arrived at the hospital.
Officers with the Port Allen Police Department later stopped the truck believed to have dropped the victim off. In it, they discovered two handguns, one with a fired cartridge in the chamber. The driver of the truck, identified as Christopher Walker, 24, was detained.
According to the arrest report, detectives found a bullet hole and a small amount of blood on the passenger seat.
During the course of the investigation, Walker told police he was sitting in the rear passenger seat, directly behind the victim, when he accidentally fired one round into the victim’s back.
Walker was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one charge of negligent homicide, illegal use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.
