Man arrested in alleged juvenile sexual abuse case from 25 years ago

The victim goes on to say sometimes Dean wouldn’t take her straight from school to practice, but would stop in parking lots at local hotels and kiss her and touch her while they sat in his car. She says one time, Dean took her to the gym owner’s condo, undressed her and tried to sexually assault her, but she told him it hurt so he stopped. The victim says Dean would tell her she was “special” and “very mature for her age.” The victim reportedly told detectives she had developed feelings for Dean and felt like an older man cared for her.