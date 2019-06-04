LSU outfielder selected by Baltimore Orioles

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the first pick of day two of the 2019 MLB Draft outfielder Zach Watson has been drafted by the Baltimore Orioles.
The Orioles drafted Watson with pick No. 79.
Watson, a Ruston Louisiana native graduated from West Ouachita High School. In high school he was regarded as the fastest player in the state of Louisiana.
The junior has been the Tigers’ starting centerfielder since the 2017 season. In the 2018 season Watson started in 57 games in center field and batted a .308 (72-for-234) with 15 doubles, two triples, seven homers, 34 RBI, 47 runs and 14 steals. He was also named one of three outfielders on the 2018 ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove team for NCAA Division I.
Watson, hit two homers and drove in seven runs in three games last week to help lead LSU to the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional title. He is batting .310 (71-for-229) this season with 17 doubles, seven homers, 41 RBI, 52 runs and 11 stolen bases.
He posted a 10-game hit streak from March 9-24, batting .450 (18-for-40) in that span with four doubles, two homers, 10 RBI, 12 runs.
Next up for the Tigers the Baton Rouge Super Regional against Florida State starting Saturday, June 8 at 2 p.m. CST.
