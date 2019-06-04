LA woman’s remains found in 2007 identified as potential murder victim of convicted Ohio serial killer Shawn Grate

MARION COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office provided new information regarding skeletal remains that are believed to be a victim of convicted serial killer Shawn Grate.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the DNA Doe Project in the investigation, identified the remains as Dana Nicole Lowrey.
Investigators say Lowrey was from Minden, La. She was reported missing in May 2006 at the age of 23. Her skeletal remains were found in March 2007 on Victory Road in Marion, according to the sheriff’s office.
When she disappeared, Lowrey was traveling across the country selling magazines and was in northern Ohio at the time.
Lowrey was positively identified through familial DNA testing.
The Marion County prosecutor is considering charges against Grate for the suspected murder of Lowrey.
In June 2018, Grate was convicted in an Ashland County courtroom for strangling 43-year-old Stacey Stanley and 29-year-old Elizabeth Griffith to death in 2016. He was sentenced to death for the murder of those two women.
Grate then pleaded guilty in February 2019 of killing two more women, identified as Rebekah Leicy and Candace Cunningham, in Richland County. In addition to the death sentence, Grate was handed down a sentence to spend life in prison for the Richland County murders.
