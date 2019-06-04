Judge releases Baton Rouge from decades old federal decree on local police, fire departments

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The city has been released from a 1980 federal consent decree concerning the hiring and selection practices of the Baton Rouge police and fire departments. The order was signed Tuesday, June 4 by Federal Judge Lance Africk.
The order acknowledges that the departments’ practices are in substantial compliance with federal law and have progressed in their selection process for hiring and promoting practices.
"We are pleased the Federal Government recognizes the progress made by our department,” Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said in a prepared statement. “We are committed to making sure our recruitment and hiring procedures are in alignment with best practices.”
Baton Rouge was one of the last cities still under the federal career, which was created to allow federal oversight of police and fire department hiring and promotions processes.
The announcement comes a day after Louisiana legislators approved changes to the Baton Rouge Police Department’s promotion process. That measure heads to the governor’s desk and is expected to go into effect early next year.
