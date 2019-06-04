Holden woman killed in Livingston Parish crash

HOLDEN, La. (WAFB) - A woman from Holden died in a crash after her car ran off the roadway and into a ditch Monday night.
According to a release from the Louisiana State Police, troopers began investigating the crash shortly after 10 p.m. on June 3, 2019. The single vehicle crash happened on LA Hwy 1036 north of LA Hwy 441 in Livingston Parish.
Peggy Hebert, 47, of Holden, died in the crash, according to LSP.
Troopers believe the crash happened as Hebert was driving a 2003 Ford Expedition eastbound on LA Hwy 1036. The Expedition ran off the roadway to the right. Her car then entered a ditch and struck a tree bordering the roadway. After hitting the tree, the vehicle became engulfed in flames, LSP stated.
Hebert was pronounced deceased on scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office. An autopsy and toxicology report will be completed by the coroner’s office.
This crash remains under investigation.
