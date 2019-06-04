Guns N’ Roses, Post Malone and Beck headline Voodoo

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Guns N’ Roses, Post Malone, and Beck will headline the 21st annual Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, taking place October 25-27, 2019 at City Park in New Orleans.
The incredible lineup will also bring Bassnectar, Brandi Carlile, The National, REZZ, Zhu, Young the Giant, Interpol, Sheck Wes, Bring Me the Horizon, Big Gigantic, Clairo, Glitch Mob and more! Over 65 bands will perform across four stages, bringing fans an unforgettable Halloween weekend.
View the entire lineup here.
3-Day General Admission Tickets, 3-Day GA+ Tickets, 3-Day Loa VIP Tickets, and 3-Day Platinum Tickets will go on sale Thursday, June 6 at 10 a.m.
