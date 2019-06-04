Former OLOL foundation president charged with wire fraud and money laundering

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - John Paul Funes, the former president of the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation, was officially charged with wire fraud and money laundering, according to an June 4 news release from the Department of Justice.
From about 2012 to September 2018, Funes allegedly defrauded the foundation, causing a loss of more than $550,000.
The Department of Justice said Funes would forge checks and use gift cards meant for cancer patients.
The foundation is the fundraising arm of the hospital that raises money for projects like the new OLOL Children’s Hospital. The fundraising efforts include an annual event co-sponsored by WAFB in which five red cars are raffled off. The drawings have raised millions of dollars for the hospital over the years.
Investigators have said in the past they do not believe any funds from the 5 Cars, 5 Winners drawings are affected.
Funes is also accused of using funds for a charter flight company that transports hospital patients for his own benefit.
The Department of Justice said investigations revealed Funes created numerous false documents in effort to hide the scheme. These documents were discovered through an internal audit led by the foundation’s finance department.
FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric J. Rommal stated, “The defendant betrayed both his employer and the Baton Rouge community as a whole by abusing the trust placed in him as President of the Foundation. The FBI New Orleans Division and our federal partners are committed to holding individuals accountable for their actions when they illegally profit at the expense of our community’s institutions.”
“John Paul Funes continues to accept full responsibility for his actions and is taking the steps necessary toward restitution to Our Lady of the Lake Foundation,” Walt Green, Funes’ attorney, said in a prepared statement. “He is extremely remorseful for the harm caused to the institution and others, including family, all of whom had no knowledge of any wrongdoing. Finally, John Paul has and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement agencies regarding this matter.”
“It is reassuring the investigation is nearing a close," an official statement from Our Lady of the Lake read. "We condemn Mr. Funes’ fraudulent and selfish actions and are truly sorry for the harm that he has caused to our community. We will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement and anyone else impacted by Mr. Funes’ crimes.”
This investigation is being led by the United States Secret Service with valuable assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation Division. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Alan Stevens, who also serves as Deputy Criminal Chief.
