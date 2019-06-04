Flood waters receding in Assumption Parish

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The flood waters came and then left, leaving behind residents who are just happy they are gone.
"Water has been continuously dropping,” said John Boudreaux, Director of Assumption Parish’s Office of Emergency Preparedness. “It's actually more than six inches from it's highest point now but it continues to drop an inch a day."
He said now that the water levels are going down flood fighting resources have been shifted elsewhere.
"We actually delivered sandbags, 500 today and we got 500 going tomorrow to Avoca island with that temporary levee project,” Boudreaux said.
He said in all more than 100,000 sandbags were used to try and prevent flood waters from reaching homes.
