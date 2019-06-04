FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High rain chances for Wednesday through Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a hot and mostly dry Tuesday across the WAFB area, but all that changes now.
Expect a couple of showers overnight and into the early morning Wednesday, with sunrise temperatures in the mid 70s for the Red Stick.
Are you’re ready for some rain? The waterworks really kick in Wednesday, and once they start, they’re going to be with us right into the weekend.
Tropical moisture tied to Invest 91L, along with disturbed weather from the west, will combine to make for a run of wet days, with rain chances set at 70% for Wednesday and 80% or better Thursday and Friday. The one bit of good news with this wet pattern is it will keep afternoon temperatures in the 80s instead of our recent mid 90s. It looks like widespread rains will continue into the weekend too, with rain chances currently set at 60% both Saturday and Sunday.
Most of the WAFB viewing area can expect anywhere from 2” to 4” of rain between now and Sunday evening, with some locally higher totals.
The First Alert Forecast keeps scattered rains in the forecast Monday, with a weak cool front slipping through the Lower Mississippi Valley late Monday into Tuesday. That should provide a run of dry days through next week for the WAFB region.
While we are not concerned about 91L developing into a tropical cyclone, moisture from this system is going to be an issue not only for Louisiana, but also for locations to our north, adding still more water to the Mississippi River in the coming week or so.
In the meantime, we continue to watch and wait for the potential operation of the Morganza Spillway by the Corps of Engineers. The river forecast continues to change for both the Mississippi and the Atchafalaya and the uncertainty is keeping many of us on pins and needles. Unfortunately, the uncertainty is likely to continue into the weekend and beyond.
