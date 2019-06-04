FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High rain chances for Wednesday through Sunday

Tropical moisture tied to Invest 91L, along with disturbed weather from the west, will combine to make for a run of wet days, with rain chances set at 70% for Wednesday and 80% or better Thursday and Friday. The one bit of good news with this wet pattern is it will keep afternoon temperatures in the 80s instead of our recent mid 90s. It looks like widespread rains will continue into the weekend too, with rain chances currently set at 60% both Saturday and Sunday.