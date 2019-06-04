FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Brutal heat, then rain for later in week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One more day of mainly dry, hot weather before the rain moves in and FIRST ALERT Doppler radar becomes much more active than it has been recently.
But, in the meantime, look for mostly sunny skies this morning – partly cloudy this afternoon and hot, less than a 10% coverage of rain, a high of 94°.
Overnight, a few scattered showers beginning after midnight – a low in the mid 70°s; tomorrow, get ready for the beginning of a stretch of wet weather – a 70% coverage of rain and storms – a high staying in the upper 80°s.
