Family still looking for answers after 1986 unsolved homicide

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are still looking for a suspect in cold case homicide from 1986.
Jonathan Georgetown’s body was found on July 26, 1986 inside a burnt 1977 Mercury Montego on Rosedale Road in West Baton Rouge Parish. The autopsy report showed Georgetown sustained gunshot wounds, but died in the fire. His family had filed a missing person’s report the week before his body was found because they suspected foul play.
His family is still looking for answers in their loved one’s murder.
Anyone with information that could help provide his family with closure should call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online here. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
