Detroit Tigers pick Zack Hess in the 7th round

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Detroit Tigers have picked LSU pitcher Zack Hess in the 7th round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft.
Hess, the No. 202 pick in the draft, is 4-5 this season, with two saves and a 4.63 earned run average.
He has struck out 82 batters in 60 innings pitched this season in 18 appearances on the mound.
The junior from Forest, Va. pitched the final three innings against Southern Miss Sunday, June 2, limiting the Golden Eagles to one run on two hits and earning the win.
Hess has an 18-12 career record in 65 appearances (32 starts) with a 4.39 ERA, six saves, and 272 strikeouts in 223.1 innings.
