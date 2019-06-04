CVS to remodel 1,500 stores into ‘Health Hubs’ by 2021

(WAFB) - CVS is converting 1,500 of its stores into a health and wellness focused facilities by 2021, according to a Tuesday announcement from the company.
The HealthHub concept is a remodeled drugstore that focuses more on health services and products, and less on retail.
CVS launched three pilot health hubs in Houston six months ago, and will move forward with adding more hubs in Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and southern New Jersey and Tampa in 2019.
The design of the health hub includes an expanded health care clinic for health screenings and a lab for blood testing as well as community spaces and wellness rooms for hosting group events and classes.
Like many other retailers, CVS is figuring out how to keep customers coming to its stores in the booming era of online shopping. In May, the company closed over 40 under-performing stores.
The new facility concept is forwarding the vision of the company’s future after its $70 billion purchase of Aetna in November 2018.
