Baton Rouge Super Regional dates and times announced

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The NCAA has announced the dates and times of the Baton Rouge Super Regional.
LSU will be up against Florida State (39-21) in the best of three Super Regional at Alex Box stadium. Florida State advanced to the Super Regional after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs twice in the Athens Regional.
The Tigers and the Seminoles have split 18 all-time meeting, with LSU holding a 4-2 advantage in postseason play including a pair of wins in the 2017 College World Series.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.