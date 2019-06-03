Woman dies after being stabbed in neck; teen boy arrested

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Hammond Police Department says a woman has died after being stabbed by a teenage boy.
On Sunday, June 2 just before 2 a.m., officer with the Hammond Police Department were called out to a home on S Scanlan Street about a stabbing. First responders arrived and found Cierra Miller, 30, of Hammond, suffering from multiple stab wounds to the neck and head. Miller died on the scene.
Detectives were able to quickly identify a 13 year old male as the suspect. Officials say he was in Miller’s care for the evening. A warrant for second degree murder was issued for his arrest.
Police say the teen was arrested without incident at his home in Albany.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Detective Myles Miller with the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5740 or email Miller_MA@hammond.org. Those with info can also call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
