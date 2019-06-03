Transportation department announces program to help veterans, reservists find trucking jobs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new pilot program that aims at helping veterans get into the trucking industry is taking applications.
The program is taking applications for 18 to 20-year-olds who have a the U.S. military equivalent of a commercial driver’s license (CDL) to drive large trucks in interstate commerce, according a June 3rd news release from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
“This program will help our country’s Veterans and Reservists transition into good-paying jobs while addressing the shortage of truck drivers in our country,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
While some drivers in this age group drive CMVs intrastate, drivers younger than 21 cannot currently drive in interstate operations across state lines, according to the transportation department.
The program will take a limited number of applications and is slated to run up to three years.
To learn more about the program, go to the Under 21 Military CDL web page.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.