State Police ID man shot by trooper on Bourbon St.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police identified the man shot by a trooper after refusing to stop while driving the wrong way down Bourbon Street Thursday evening (May 30).
Eric Kullander, 42, was booked into Orleans Justice Jail after being released from the hospital Saturday, according to LSP spokesman Monroe Dillon. Kullander is accused of resisting an officer with force or violence, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and one-way roadway violation, Dillon said.
Surveillance video from the scene shows Kullander make an illegal turn onto the 200 blcok of Bourbon Street from Bienville Street. Two troopers ran after the Kia Forte, one holding onto the hood of the car, attempting to stop the car. When Kullander continued driving, swerving towards the sidewalk, one of the troopers fired one shot, striking Kullander in the upper torso, LSP said.
Kullander’s bond and attorney information was not available Saturday night.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.