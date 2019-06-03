Restoration projects announced to help protect La. coast

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Help is on the way to restore more of Louisiana’s coast.
On Monday, June 3, officials announced a project to restore two barrier islands and a headland. They plan to take sand from the continental shelf to add nearly seven miles of shoreline, along with 1,400 acres of beach, dune, and marsh habitats. The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) says projects like this are vital when storms from the Gulf hit Louisiana.
“They’re the first thing that storm surges encounter when a hurricane or tropical storm is approaching our coast, so the higher wider and bigger we can make those, the better off our citizens are, the better off our ecosystem is, everything behind those barrier islands benefits from projects like these,” said Bren Haase, executive director of CPRA.
Money from the project is coming from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.
