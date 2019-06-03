Remembering Leah Chase: New Orleans reacts to the loss of a local icon

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As the city and state mourn the loss of Leah Chase, her community and those who shared her passion for feeding people great food are paying homage to her legacy.
While grieving, they’re also celebrating a great woman and the numerous contributions she made to New Orleans.
Soulful melodies filled Orleans Avenue Sunday (June 2) as neighbors toasted to a life well-lived. Flowers adorned the back stairs of Dooky Chase -- a New Orleans institution since 1941.
Fellow restaurateur and family friend Wayne Baquet said the restaurant, owned by Mrs. Chase and her late husband, Edgar “Dooky” Chase, has been an inspiration since it’s inception.
“They’ve had a major impact on this neighborhood,” Baquet said. “That’s a major pillar in this community.”
And so was the woman behind it.
“She’s leaving behind a great legacy,” Baquet said. “Back in the day when I was a teenager at St. Augustine High School, she made about the best shrimp Po-boy you could find anywhere in the world. It was that good.”
Baquet said it was her Creole-soul tradition that set Mrs. Chase apart, paving way for her to be dubbed the matriarch of Louisiana soul food.
“I can remember many days watching Ms. Chase in that kitchen, and let me tell you something, it’s a challenge, and she handled that challenge well,” he said. “She could work it.”
And even though she is gone, her legacy isn’t going anywhere.
“New Orleans cooking is Leah Chase. Creole cooking in New Orleans, everyone uses her recipes,” Baquet said.
Fellow chefs like Katie’s Scott Craig said Mrs. Chase was a culinary genius, who was generous with her knowledge.
“I spent an afternoon with her in her kitchen and I learned more in that three or four hours about pot cooking than I have in my whole career,” Craig said.
And she was also an inspiration in other ways.
“She had a real, profound impact on the civil rights movement," Baquet said. “And nobody would mess with her, because it was a time when the people that came to Dooky’s were black and white folks that were looking for equality for all.”
Craig said Mrs. Chase will be remembered for far more than her food.
“She was an absolutely wonderful, wonderful chef, but an even better person," he said.
Leah Chase irreversibly impacted New Orleans cuisine up until her death, which was announced by her family late on June 2.
“She was still cooking,” Craig said.
But those who knew her and saw her generosity, say Mrs. Chase’s legacy reaches far beyond the dinner plate.
“That big, beautiful smile you see, it seems like that smile never left her face,” Craig said. “A lady like Leah Chase only comes around once in a lifetime, and she left an impression on everyone she met and she made us better people for knowing her."
“She’s going to be dearly missed. I miss her already,” Baquet said.
As her memorial grows, the celebration of life continues in the neighborhood that homes Dooky Chase.
“They were always giving to us so, it was always really a blessing to this community," one Treme resident said.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.