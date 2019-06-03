Realtors purchase two Sammy’s Grill restaurants

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two Sammy’s Grills were purchased and leased back as a way for the original to reinvest in the Baton Rouge based restaurant chain.
On May 26, business partners Donnie Jarreau and Ryan Jumonville purchased the Baton Rouge and Prairieville restaurants for about $8.5 million. The Baton Rouge location, the first Sammy’s Grill, sold for about $3.7 million while the Prairieville restaurant sold for $3.8 million.
The purchases were made through the duo’s Sam-High LLC and the restaurants were leased back to the original owner, Sammy Nagem.
Lease-backs are fairly common, and are used by owners to reinvest capitol into their businesses. This can come in the form of renovations and rebranding.
