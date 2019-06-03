POLICE: Driver of stolen truck flees scene after wreck

By Rachael Thomas | June 3, 2019 at 2:50 PM CDT - Updated June 3 at 2:50 PM

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Central Police Department are currently on the lookout for the driver of a truck reported stolen.

Officials say just before 10 a.m. on Monday, June 3, a white Chevy pickup flipped several times on Sullivan Road at the Ochsner Medical Complex. The male driver fled the scene of the wreck on foot. He’s described as a white male with dark hair, who was wearing a white shirt, jeans, and red underwear. He was carrying an unknown object when he fled, police say. He was also bleeding from injuries sustained in the wreck.

(Source: Central Police Department)

Police say he fled on foot behind the Ochsner Medical Complex. The truck is a stolen vehicle, authorities report.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is asked to call the Central Police Department at 225-367-1254 or call the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-2073. The suspect should not be approached, police advise.

