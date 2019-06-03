POLICE: Driver of stolen truck flees scene after wreck

Officials say just before 10 a.m. on Monday, June 3, a white Chevy pickup flipped several times on Sullivan Road at the Ochsner Medical Complex. The male driver fled the scene of the wreck on foot. He’s described as a white male with dark hair, who was wearing a white shirt, jeans, and red underwear. He was carrying an unknown object when he fled, police say. He was also bleeding from injuries sustained in the wreck.