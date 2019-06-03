POLICE: Driver of stolen truck flees scene after wreck

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Central Police Department are currently on the lookout for the driver of a truck reported stolen.
Officials say just before 10 a.m. on Monday, June 3, a white Chevy pickup flipped several times on Sullivan Road at the Ochsner Medical Complex. The male driver fled the scene of the wreck on foot. He’s described as a white male with dark hair, who was wearing a white shirt, jeans, and red underwear. He was carrying an unknown object when he fled, police say. He was also bleeding from injuries sustained in the wreck.
Police say he fled on foot behind the Ochsner Medical Complex. The truck is a stolen vehicle, authorities report.
Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is asked to call the Central Police Department at 225-367-1254 or call the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-2073. The suspect should not be approached, police advise.
