NOPD arrest man accused in Bourbon St. daiquiri shop shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A man accused of shooting a 32-year-old woman in a Bourbon Street daiquiri shop Friday night (May 31) was arrested the next day, according to New Orleans police.
Christopher Doty, 54, was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail Saturday evening on charges of aggravated second-degree battery, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in an alcohol beverage outlet, NOPD spokesman Gary Scheets said.
According to a preliminary police report, Doty entered the bar around noon Friday and ordered a drink. The bartender recognized him, realized he had previously been banned from the bar and asked him to leave. Doty became angry, the report states, took a gun from his backpack and shot the woman in the abdomen.
Witnesses said the shooting happened in the Mango Mango Daiquiri shop in the 200 block of Bourbon Street. NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson said the victim was brought to the hospital in stable conditions, calling her injuries “not life-threatening."
Doty’s bond and attorney information was not immediately known.
