Man seriously injured in early morning domestic shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An early Monday shooting has put one man in the hospital.
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Gray Moss Avenue, off of George O’Neal Road, near White Oak around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, June 3.
According to investigators, the shooting was between two relatives. A man was injured in the shooting and transported with serious injuries.
A spokesperson for EBRSO says they are questioning the alleged shooter.
Details are limited at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
