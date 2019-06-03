Man seriously injured in early morning domestic shooting

By Mykal Vincent | June 3, 2019 at 7:28 AM CDT - Updated June 3 at 7:37 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An early Monday shooting has put one man in the hospital.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Gray Moss Avenue, off of George O’Neal Road, near White Oak around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, June 3.

According to investigators, the shooting was between two relatives. A man was injured in the shooting and transported with serious injuries.

A spokesperson for EBRSO says they are questioning the alleged shooter.

Details are limited at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

