Funeral arrangements announced for fallen K-9 deputy Whitstine

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Funeral arrangements have been released for fallen K-9 deputy Steven Whitstine.
Whitstine died of an enlarged heart before his car tragically veered off of Port Hudson-Pride Road on Thursday, May 30.
Visitation and burial details are as follows:
- Visitation at First Baptist Church in Zachary, on Monday, June 3, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Visitation at First Baptist Church in Zachary, on Tuesday, June 4, is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow, officiated by Pastor Scott Hymel.
- Burial will be in the Greenoaks Memorial Park in Baton Rouge.
