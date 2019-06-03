FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains the main factor for the next few days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After temperatures soared into the mid 90°s over the weekend, it looks as if our hot June weather will continue for at least another day or two.
Today, expect more sunshine, light easterly winds – a high pushing into the mid 90°s; today’s record high, 98° set in 2011.
Overnight, mostly clear and quiet – a low dropping into the low/mid 70°s; tomorrow, another hot one – partly cloudy, but add a spotty/isolated shower during the afternoon – a high of 94°.
