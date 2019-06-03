FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Brutal heat, then rain for later in week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Everyone continues to watch and wait for the opening of the Morganza Spillway. A Monday update from the Corps of Engineers indicates the soft opening (one gate per day for three days) has been delayed until June 9 rather than June 6. The latest river forecasts suggest a slower rise along the Lower Mississippi then had previously been anticipated, largely due to slower discharge out of the flooded Arkansas River basin than had been expected.
As for our local weather, we started the work week off with some brutal afternoon heat. Temperatures reached the mid 90s and peak heat index values reached the triple digits for many WAFB neighborhoods.
Expect mainly clear skies Monday night into Tuesday morning, with sunrise temperatures in the low to mid 70s for the Red Stick. Temperatures will return to the low to mid 90s Tuesday afternoon across the WAFB region, with the heat index once again knocking on the door of 100° or more during its afternoon peak. And like we saw Monday afternoon, you can expect a couple of showers Tuesday. However, most neighborhoods will stay dry for the day, with rain chances running at 10% or less across the region.
However, Tuesday looks to be the end to the mostly dry weather, at least for the rest of the week. The First Alert Forecast calls for rain likely Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with scattered rains expected Saturday. The one bit of good news with this wet forecast is that highs Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will likely top out in the mid to upper 80s given the clouds and expected rain.
Much of this is dependent upon moisture tied to Invest 91L, which will surge northward across the Gulf. Keep in mind that development chances for 91L are posted at 60% (as of 1 p.m. Monday, June 3), making it a system we certainly need to keep our eyes on for the next few days. Yet even if it doesn’t become a depression or tropical storm, moisture linked to 91L appears to be headed our way for the middle and latter part of the workweek.
Rain chances will ease back Sunday and into next week, but will not go down to zero. Set rain chances at 30% to 40% Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, with isolated showers (around 20%) currently posted for Wednesday and Thursday (June 12 and 13).
