Father arrested after baby suffers from ‘shaken baby syndrome’

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested after investigators say a 3-month-old girl Marksville girl suffered from “shaken baby syndrome.”
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office received information from the Department of Children and Family Services on May 20 about a child being treated at a Lafayette hospital for possible physical abuse, according to news partner KALB. The child was initially brought to Avoyelles Hospital for symptoms of lethargy and abnormal crying.
Tests revealed the infant had several brain hemorrhages, retinal hemorrhaging, and seizures, which are consistent with “baby shaking syndrome.”
Travis Villemarette, 38, the child’s father, was arrested and charged with second-degree cruelty to juveniles. He’s being held on a $200,000 bond.
Authorities said the child will be put in state custody once the she is released from the hospital.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.