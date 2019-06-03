Baton Rouge African American Museum raises Juneteenth flag

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Juneteenth holiday festivities have begun.
On Monday, June 3, the Baton Rouge African American Museum raised the inaugural Juneteenth flag, a symbol for national awareness. As of now, 46 states across the country, including Louisiana, recognize Juneteenth as a national holiday. Many are hoping more will recognize it as national holiday serving as a venue to spotlight african american achievements.
“History is vitally important. It helps us remember where we have come from, and it helps us in our progression on our life’s journey. Juneteenth is certainly a significant part of our history as a state, as African Americans," said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
If you are hoping partake in more activities, the African American Museum will be hosting a full celebration on June 15 at 12 p.m.
