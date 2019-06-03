Arrest made after gunshot victim shows up at Gonzales hospital Saturday

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Police arrested Morris Miles, 26, in connection to a shooting on Pookey Lane in Prairieville Saturday, June 1.
Miles reportedly got into an argument with the victim, a 45-year-old male, before shooting him in the chest and leaving the scene. The victim was later dropped off at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital in Gonzales Saturday afternoon. He was reported to be in critical condition.
Miles was located by detectives and placed under arrest Sunday, June 2.
He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on the following charges:
- Attempted second-degree murder
- Illegal use of a dangerous weapon
- Two counts possession of a firearm by convicted felon
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Two counts illegal possession of a firearm with possession of CDS.
On Saturday, June 1, investigators released the photos below asking the public for help identifying the car and individual pictured. You can see the photos below.
WAFB contacted the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office to clarify if Morris is the person that was captured on surveillance camera. That person was accused of dropping the victim off at the emergency room before fleeing the hospital in a white SUV.
The sheriff’s office has not yet responded with clarification.
