Wildlife officials release identity of Baton Rouge man who died in boating accident

TANGIPAHOA, La. (WAFB) - Wildlife officials have identified the body of a man who went missing near the mouth of the Tickfaw River after a boating accident Saturday.
The man was identified as Freddie Richardson, 51, of Baton Rouge, according to a Sunday release from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Richardson’s body was recovered at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Richardson was a passenger in a 19-foot fiberglass boat when he and the boat’s operator went over a wake. This caused the boat to “violently” turn to the right, LDWF stated. Richardson was ejected into the water without wearing a personal flotation device.
His body was sent to the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death. LDWF is leading the investigation.
LDWF, the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Livingston Parish Fire Department participated in the search.
