Two suffer life-threatening injuries after domestic shooting on Cefalu Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police arrested Donald Ray Mack, 55, for his involvement in a shooting at a home in the 9000 block of Cefalu Drive late Saturday night.
Around 11:32 p.m., Mack entered the victims home and shot her and another man in the home multiple times in the torso. Both victims were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
When deputies responded to the scene, Mack exited the home with a gun. He was ordered to drop the weapon and later taken into custody.
Investigators learned Mack and the female victim had been in a long term relationship.
A witness told police Mack and the female victim argued on the phone before he arrived at the home. The witness later heard loud bangs and heard the female victim scream “Ray. he’s dead.” The witness was able to flee the home with a minor.
Mack faces multiple charges including:
- Attempted first degree murder
- illegal use of a weapon
- domestic abuse and battery with serious bodily injury
- domestic abuse with battery and child endangerment
- home invasion
