Police push parents to perform more checks on weapons in the home during I Care Summit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are getting frank and raw on tackling gun violence. A summit Saturday focused on raising awareness of the dangers of keeping weapons in the home.
Many parents may never consider checking their kid’s rooms for weapons. However, police say that is a mistake that could cost someone their life. Police recommend parents check areas where weapons are stored at least once a week to make sure they haven’t been moved or tampered with. Police say it’s equally important to make sure any weapons in the home are in a secure area.
One pain point for many parents is finding a balance between giving their kids privacy and searching through their things for possible weapons. Baton Rouge Police Department Officer Robert McGarner said Saturday the decision should always be to make safety the priority.
“You own that house. We have to stop being out kids’ friend and be the parent. Love your kid. Raise you kid. You want to be their friend? Wait until they’re grown and out of the house, then you can be friends with them. But, as long as they’re living in your house, you go in there and you toss that room,” said McGarner.
Community members couldn’t help but be reminded of a recent accidental shooting in which an 11-year-old boy faces serious charges for killing his 9-year-old brother. Police hope more checks on weapons in the home will help prevent a similar incident from occurring.
Speakers at the summit also recommended parents monitor the amount of violence kids are exposed to through video games, movies, and television shows.
