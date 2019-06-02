Police asking for help identifying man who dropped gunshot victim off at hospital

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Investigators want anyone with information that can help identify an individual who dropped a gunshot victim off at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital in Gonzales Saturday afternoon.
Police say at just after 2:30 p.m. an unidentified male was caught on camera transporting a 46-year-old black male who had been shot once in the chest into the emergency room. He later ran out of the hospital and fled in a white SUV. The gunshot victim is currently in critical condition.
The Gonzales Police Department is requesting that anyone with information on the shooting or the identity the person of interest please contact Crime Stoppers 225-344-7867 or the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9572
