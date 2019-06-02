Management silent as rumors swirl about possible closure of only Krispy Kreme in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Customers stood out in the Sunday afternoon sun outside the Krispy Kreme store on Plank Road after a social media post sparked speculation that the store might close soon.
A social media post published on Trina Weadd-Gilmore’s account has been shared more than 600 times on Facebook, and claims that the hot sign could be dimming for the last time in the Red Stick.
Another post on Facebook claims the Plank Road location was bought out by corporate, and there are plans to either rebuild or remodel the building.
WAFB called the store Sunday morning and an employee said that the location would close Sunday night ahead of a meeting planned sometime Monday. The employee would not specify if the store would remain closed after Sunday or elaborate on any future plans for the location. He chose not to comment further.
WAFB received several emails and phone calls throughout the day from the public asking about the possible closure or renovations.
The shop has been a staple in the community since the 1960s.
In 2003 a second location opened on Siegen Lane in 2003. Hungry neighbors camped out overnight to be among the first in line. On November 14, 2006, employees at that location twisted their last twist.
Managers at the Plank Road location also told WAFB they would not comment on the matter.
WAFB has reached out to Krispy Kreme’s corporate office, and has not received a response at this time.
