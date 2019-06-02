LSU advances to championship of Baton Rouge Regional with win over Southern Miss

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU took an early lead on Southern Miss, but the Golden Eagles screamed back to tie it before the Tigers put the game away late Saturday in the Baton Rouge Regional.
LSU advanced to the championship of the tournament with an 8-4 win over Southern Miss.
Cole Henry started on the mound for LSU. He gave up just two hits in five innings of work. He struck out six batters and walked three others. There were a couple of innings in which Southern Miss was able to get multiple runners on base, but Henry was able to get out of it unscathed.
Todd Peterson relieved him. He allowed three runs on one hit in one inning of work. He had two stikeouts and two walks. Zack Hess closed out the game for the Tigers. He gave up one run on two hits, including a home run, and struck out four batters in three innings of work. Hess improved to 4-5 on the season with the win.
After a scoreless first inning, Cade Beloso hit a solo shot to right field in the second to give the Tigers the 1-0 lead. It was his 10th dinger of the season.
In the top of the sixth, Beloso collected another RBI. This time it was a sac fly to left field that brought Brandt Broussard home. Next, Zach Watson repeated what he did Friday and hit a two-run homer to left field to put LSU up 4-0.
LSU’s shutout disappeared in the bottom of the seventh when Southern Miss hit a game-tying grand slam to right field on Hess.
The Tigers regained the lead in the top of the eighth. With the bases loaded and no outs, Saul Garza ripped a two-RBI single up the middle. Then, Chris Reid hit a single through the right side that sent Garza home to give LSU the 7-4 lead.
The Tigers put up an insurance run in the top of the ninth. With the bases loaded, Josh Smith reached home on a wild pitch to put LSU up 8-4.
LSU will next face the winner of a rematch between Southern Miss and Arizona State.
The Tigers improved to 39-24 on the season with the win.
